Nearly 7 million cars have unfixed backup camera recalls. Is yours one of them?

A heads up for drivers: if you’re having issues with your backup camera, you’re not the only one.

According to CARFAX data, nearly 7,000,000 cars on the road right now have an unfixed backup camera recall. The issues range from distorted screens to lagging images and even intermittent failures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this can increase the risk of a crash.

In Washington, CARFAX says there are currently more than 127,000 cars and trucks on the road that could fall into this category.

“There are several factors that are likely contributing to this very high rise in these camera-related recalls,” Em Nguyen, CARFAX PR Director, shared. “Since 2018, the federal regulators have required those backup cameras on all new vehicles sold in the U.S. weigh about 10,000 pounds or less. So that actually includes most everyday vehicles like sedans and SUVs. And as a result, we’re seeing even just the minor malfunctions can become that federal safety compliance issue.”

Experts say missing a software update could lead to one of those recalls. Drivers can check for open recalls on their vehicle for free by clicking here.

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