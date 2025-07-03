Around The Sound: Compassion Camp offers up close learning with rescue animals

MONROE, Wash. — If your child is an animal lover, you’ll want to keep reading.

Pasado’s Safe Haven is offering Compassion Camps this summer, where they can interact with and learn about rescued animals through hands-on projects, art, music, and more.

The camp takes place on the organization’s 85-acre animal sanctuary in Monroe.

Who can sign up?

Children in grades 2nd through 9th are welcome.

What does it cost?

Day camps are $40 and three-day experiences are $100 per camper.

Pasado’s also offers discounts to certain families. You can reach out to education@pasadosafehaven.org to see if you meet the criteria.

How long is camp?

Camp runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

What’s included at Animal Compassion Camp?

Animal Immersion: Campers will spend plenty of time across our 85-acre sanctuary to meet our 200+ charming animal residents up close and learn their unique rescue story.

Special Projects: Campers will complete a number of animal projects, including making treats and enrichment for the animals, and learning about animal needs and communication.

Creative Learning: Campers will take part in engaging lessons, activities and art projects throughout the day.

What should my children bring?

Each day will be spent outside and around animals, so remember to wear boots or good walking shoes and dress for the weather.

Campers will be asked to bring their own plant-based sack lunch but will be provided with plant-based snack options each day.

How do I sign up?

Visit: https://www.pasadosafehaven.org/learn/school-programs/compassion-camp/

If your chosen week of camp is full, please emaileducation@pasadosafehaven.orgwith your camper’s name(s) and your preferred camp week(s) to be added to the waitlist.

Camp sessions

July 8th, 2025

Ages 7 to 10

One-Day Camp

________________________________

July 10th, 2025

Ages 11 to 14

One-Day Camp

________________________________

July 15th, 2025

Ages 7 to 10

One-Day Camp

________________________________

July 17th, 2025

Ages 11 to 14

One-Day Camp

________________________________

July 30th-Aug 1st, 2025

Ages 7 to 10

Animal Caregiver Camp

________________________________

Aug 6th-8th, 2025

Ages 11 to 14

Animal Caregiver Camp

