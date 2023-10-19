Around the Sound: Carpinito Brothers looks to be one stop shop for your fall fix

KENT, Wash. — With so many pumpkin patches around us, it’s hard to narrow down where to visit, but Carpinito Brothers wants to be your one stop shop to get your fall fix in!

It’s hard to miss the Carpinito Brothers sign right off 167 in Kent. They have everything fall that you’re looking for from pumpkins, produce, a corn maze and more!

“I see a lot of returning customers, people coming up to us telling us, ‘oh we’ve been coming every year,’” Managing Family Member Carpinito said. “They like to hit the picture spots, get pictures of their kids year after year and let all their friends see.”

Adam says his planning for the pumpkin patch starts as soon as the season is over.

“The pumpkin field was planted early on in the season, way back in the spring,” he said. “It takes a lot to grow these pumpkins so we get the field prepped and ready, the seeds in the ground, plenty of water.”

“We put our hearts and souls into it -- we’re really busy during the summer but we still carve out time to make this happen because everyone really enjoys it,” he added.

The farm has acres of everything you need to enjoy an entire day full of activities. Carpinito Brothers is open every day starting at 8 a.m.

