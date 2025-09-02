Around The Sound: The Boats Afloat Show

SEATTLE — If you enjoy being on the water, this week’s Around The Sound will float your boat – literally.

The Boats Afloat Show is returning to Seattle from September 11 through 14.

It is presented by the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association and recognized as the largest floating boat show in the Pacific Northwest.

From powerboats and sailboats to day boats and long-range cruising yachts—there’s something for everyone.

“I think a lot of people like to come here just to enjoy the docks and the beautiful boats and get an idea of what they might want in the future,” Boat Show Event Manager Audrey Agidius shared with KIRO 7. “Even if they’re just dreaming of their future boat, far away, you know, there’s still something for everybody.”

Guests can also attend free seminars, enjoy live music, and more.

The Center for Wooden Boats tent will have a boat-building activity for children to try their hand at crafting a vessel.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Emerald City Tiki Boat will be onsite offering complimentary rides every hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space onboard is limited, so make sure to stop at the show information booth to grab a ticket.

