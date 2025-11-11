Army vehicle crashes in King County

PRESTON, Wash. — An Army vehicle crashed along I-90 in King County last night, ending up upside down in the median.

According to Trooper Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened sometime around 9:30 p.m. in Preston, at milepost 24.

The Army vehicle allegedly lost control and rolled, ending up in the highway median.

Trooper Johnson confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Tow trucks responded to help with the cleanup.

