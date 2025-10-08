Armed suspect evades police after car prowling near Southcenter Parkway

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department says that it arrested a suspect who ran from officers responding to reports of suspicious activity near cars on Southcenter Parkway.

On Tuesday, police received multiple reports that two teens or young adults were seen looking around cars on S. 180th Street.

The reports said that they were wearing ski masks and were possibly associated with a white Jeep Cherokee.

An officer found one of the suspects with a gun and the Jeep on Southcenter Parkway near S. 180th Street.

When the suspect saw the officer, he ran.

The police officer wasn’t able to chase after him.

