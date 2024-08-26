Armed suspect arrested after daylong standoff in Port Angeles

Port Angeles Police Department officers arrested an armed suspect Sunday evening following a lengthy standoff that began after the suspect fled from officers on Highway 101.

The incident, which unfolded over several hours, involved multiple law enforcement agencies and required significant resources from Clallam and Jefferson counties.

The situation began around 7:15 a.m. when Port Angeles police started investigating a report of an overdue person.

During the investigation, officers identified a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fairmont connected to the case and had probable cause to arrest the owner for assault.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect refused to pull over, leading police on a chase that continued up Little River Road and Black Diamond Road.

In coordination with Clallam County deputies, officers deployed spike strips that partially disabled the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect eventually stopped at the intersection of 16th and Pine, where he brandished a shotgun.

As the situation escalated, law enforcement quickly contained the area and evacuated nearby homes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team, Clallam Interagency Crisis Negotiation Team, and additional resources from Washington State Patrol, Washington Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Border Patrol were called in to assist.

A command post was established nearby, with Sergeant Dave Arand of the Port Angeles Police Department assuming command of the operation.

Tactical paramedics from the Port Angeles Fire Department and Clallam County Fire District 3 were also on standby.

Throughout the day, crisis negotiators attempted to contact the suspect by phone while tactical teams remained in place.

During the standoff, PAPD detectives secured search warrants, and Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the original person of interest in the overdue party case, who was found safe.

The standoff finally came to an end around 6:45 p.m. after law enforcement deployed multiple rounds of gas into the suspect’s vehicle, leading to his surrender.

The suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, was taken into custody without further incident.

Port Angeles Fire Department paramedics examined him before being transported to Clallam County Jail.

The suspect was booked on charges of Assault 4 and Felony Elude, with additional charges pending a review by the prosecutor.

