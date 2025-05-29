Armed standoff in Puyallup ends peacefully

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A standoff lasting around two hours in Puyallup has been resolved, ending peacefully, according to authorities.

Officers with the Puyallup Police Department reported they were in a standoff with an armed man at a home. According to the department, a young child was inside with him.

No injuries were reported, but negotiators were at the scene, and a SWAT team was called in.

The standoff was on 2nd Street Northeast in the downtown area. Police blocked off streets between 4th Avenue and 7th Avenue.

There is police activity in the area of 2nd Street SE. It is closed between 4th Ave SE & 7th Ave SE. There is no active threat to the public right now. Please avoid the area as several roads are closed. pic.twitter.com/hEYAS3eqFm — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) May 29, 2025

“There is no active threat to the public right now,” the Puyallup Police Department stated on X.

