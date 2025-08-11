Armed shoplifter arrested in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says two shoplifters were arrested on Sunday afternoon and one of them was found to be armed.

At around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of two men shoplifting near Southeast 260th Street and 104th Avenue Southeast in the East Hill neighborhood, KPD says.

A 24-year-old man was caught with the allegedly stolen merchandise after running from police.

He said the other suspect was his friend and told officers he ran toward a nearby bus stop, Kent Police said.

An officer spotted the second suspect in a crowd of people on private property. The 54-year-old man then ran through traffic to try to evade police and allegedly dropped a silver handgun he had stashed in a fanny pack, KPD said.

The man was arrested after the foot chase and police found a bag of meth, bullets, as well as 10 felonies on his record, according to Kent police.

