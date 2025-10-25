Armed robbery suspects arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two men were arrested for an alleged armed robbery at an apartment near Westlake Center on Friday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded near South Stewart Street and 4th Avenue where witnesses told officers two men forced their way into an apartment armed with knives and guns, according to SPD.

Witnesses said the men allegedly pistol-whipped one person inside the apartment and stole their electronic devices.

After investigating, officers found a knife in a stairwell that was believed to have been used in the robbery. SPD also learned that the two men lived in the complex.

Officers arrested one 24-year-old suspect in the lobby without incident, but the other suspect refused to come out of his apartment and the SWAT team was called in, according to police.

After an hours-long standoff, the 26-year-old man eventually exited the apartment and was arrested at around 11 p.m., SPD said.

Both men were booked in the King County Jail, facing counts of robbery.

