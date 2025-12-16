Armed man with 7 felonies arrested after fight in Pioneer Square, SPD says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 27-year-old man was arrested following a fight outside a hot dog stand in Pioneer Square early Sunday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to a fight near 2nd Avenue and South Jackson Street.

One man involved in the fight was armed with a handgun but left the scene before officers arrived.

SPD says another man was seen hiding a gun under a truck tire, then tried to run from officers but was quickly arrested.

The man had seven prior felonies and active warrants from the Department of Corrections, according to Seattle Police.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group