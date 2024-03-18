Man with gun wearing body armor shot, killed by deputy in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gun who was wearing body armor is dead after he was shot by a Pierce County deputy early Monday.

At 01:16 a.m., deputies detained three people who were standing around the Smoke and More shop at 808 72nd St E. According to Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., there had been burglaries at the smoke shop before.

Deputies found that one man in the group had felony warrant, and at 1:44 a.m., deputies radioed that the man was running away south on the railroad tracks.

The man had a gun in his hand when he ran from deputies, and a minute later, deputies radioed that shots had been fired and the suspect was down.

Deputies gave the man CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said the suspect was wearing body armor.

The man is about 35 to 40 years old.

No deputies were hurt during the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will handle the investigation.





