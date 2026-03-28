“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The Oak Harbor Police Department (OHPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for multiple violent incidents.

Police say 39-year-old James L. Mathis allegedly assaulted his wife on February 9 at their home in Oak Harbor.

Mathis ran when officers arrived at the home and he was able to escape arrest. OHPD says he is reportedly carrying a gun and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Mathis not to approach him and call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Harbor Police Department.

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