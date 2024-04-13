Armed carjacking suspects arrested after chase from ground, sky through White Center and Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Sirens and sounds of a chopper overhead for neighbors in Burien and White Center ended in two arrests Friday night.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a carjacking in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest in White Center.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that their white Audi SUV was stolen at gunpoint by two suspects that arrived in a dark colored Hyundai.

One suspect left in the victim’s Audi and the other left in the Hyundai.

Seattle Police officers pursued the suspects as the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter helped track the two cars as they wound around South Seattle and the Burien area.

Police said two juvenile males were arrested in Burien and then booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and family Justice Center.

Both cars were both recovered along with a gun.

