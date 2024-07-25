Armed assault suspect shot, killed by deputies in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Wash. — A suspect in a domestic violence assault who was armed with a rifle was shot and killed by Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies late Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7500 block of 242nd Avenue Court East in Buckley at 11:32 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they told the woman who called police to come out of the house.

At 11:44 p.m., deputies told dispatchers the man had racked his rifle and could be seen in the window.

Deputies said they had probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree assault, and SWAT officers and negotiators were summoned.

At 11:51 p.m., deputies radioed that the man was on the porch with a gun and then immediately said “shots fired.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were hurt.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will lead the investigation.

