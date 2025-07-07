‘Belltown Hellcat’ driver sentenced to 30 days in jail for reckless driving

SEATTLE — Miles Hudson, the man better known for his vehicle, the “Belltown Hellcat,” has been sentenced to about a month in jail for reckless driving.

Hudson gained infamy through videos that featured him performing risky, high-speed stunts and revving his Dodge Charger SRT’s engine loudly in the city’s Belltown neighborhood. The car was known as the “Hellcat.”

During his trial in June, Hudson spoke about his motivation for participating in such reckless content, saying he initially struggled to earn money but found content creation to be a lucrative outlet.

He was found guilty of reckless driving.

During his sentencing on July 8, a judge called his behavior “extraordinarily reckless” and said Hudson could have killed himself or others.

The judge also said she hopes Hudson channels his talents and creativity in a constructive new way.

Hudson was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 327 days suspended. He also gets credit for seven days time-served, meaning he will spend about 30 days in jail.

He must also pay a $5,000 fine and upon his release, must not face any new criminal or traffic violations.

