Arlington police arrest man and boy who allegedly pulled gun on Walmart loss prevention

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Arlington police have arrested a man and a boy who allegedly pointed a gun at Walmart’s loss prevention personnel on Wednesday.

The two are accused of trying to shoplift before being confronted, according to officials.

Once officers arrived, the suspects tried to escape but were arrested after a low-speed crash on 172 Street.

The man was arrested and taken to the Snohomish County Jail.

The boy was booked into the Everett Juvenile Justice Center.

Both face robbery, assault, and eluding charges.

No injuries were reported.

