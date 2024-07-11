Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City facing eviction

SEATTLE — The Ark Lodge Cinemas movie theater in Seattle’s Columbia City is once again in peril.

The building was converted to a neighborhood theater in 2003 and has been open under the current operator, David McRae, since 2012.

During that time, it has been in fear of closing before, but survived COVID-19 and the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The four-screen theater occupies a Masonic lodge built in 1921.

Now, Ark Lodge Cinemas is facing eviction from the building unless back rent is paid. It also must stay current on rent until a new buyer for the building can be found.

“We want to keep the theater going and right now your donation will help us meet that goal of keeping the doors open and our staff paid. While just coming to enjoy a film at the Ark Lodge is usually enough, our rent has been raised to a point that we can’t keep it going through the lean times. Any amount you can spare to keep us going is appreciated,” the theater said on a GoFundMe page made for donations.

According to the page, after the pandemic, rent was increased by $5,000 and the theater struggled to keep up with rent when movies had a poor box office performance.

The fundraiser’s goal is $250,000.

As of late Thursday morning, $8,390 had been raised.

