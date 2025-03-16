Arena football is back in Washington

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington Wolfpack, Everett’s arena football team, has their first game of the season on Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Southwest Kansas Storm.

The team is a part of the Arena Football One League and will begin its second season in the AF1 West Division at Everett’s Angel Of The Winds Arena.

The league is made up of former NFL players hoping to get back to the pros, standout college players, and other talented football players, the Wolfpack said on their website.

To buy tickets and learn about the team visit: https://www.washingtonwolfpack.com/

