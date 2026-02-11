Are the Sonics coming back? NBA set to vote on expansion this summer

SEATTLE — The National Basketball Association is expected to decide this summer whether to expand the league by two teams. Seattle and Las Vegas have emerged as the top two choices for the potential expansion.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously indicated that 2026 would be the year the league votes on the matter. Silver recently held a call with Gov. Bob Ferguson regarding the upcoming vote, which has fueled local optimism about the return of the SuperSonics to the city.

Beth Knox is the president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission. She has been monitoring the league’s movement toward expansion and the response from local sports fans.

“It has been exhilarating and a little frantic,” Knox said. “And it just speaks to how passionate our fan base is here. That they do react to those rumors because they so want it to be true.”

Knox emphasized that even if the NBA moves forward with expansion, the city has significant work to complete to prepare for a team’s arrival.

“An ownership group has to be brought together. That’s one of the key elements, but it’s also making sure that our community is activated,” Knox said. “It’s part of the messaging for NBA.”

The cost of a new franchise is expected to be substantial based on recent professional basketball team valuations.

Last year, the Boston Celtics sold for $6.1 billion. The Portland Trail Blazers are currently expected to sell for more than $4 billion, suggesting expansion fees for new teams could fall within a similar range.

Local businesses are already seeing high demand for Seattle basketball merchandise despite the current absence of a men’s team.

Brandon Miner is the co-owner of Pro Image, a sports apparel store that continues to stock gear for the former franchise.

“We are already selling a lot of Sonic stuff as it is right now,” Miner said. “And to be able to have a team to be able to associate that gear with would just be fantastic.”

Miner added that a formal return of the team would be “the cherry on top” for a city already enjoying the success of the Mariners and Seahawks.

He also noted that interest in the Sonics brand remains high among former players as well.

During a recent NFC Championship game, former SuperSonics star Gary Payton visited the store.

“In fact, Payton was actually here,” Miner said. “A former Sonic during the NFC Championship and he was looking to buy his jersey.”

Miner characterized the team as “fantastic for Seattle.”

The NBA Board of Governors is expected to vote on expansion during the summer months.

Knox stated that if the league moves forward with the city, “we will be ready and respond.”

The specific date for the summer vote has not yet been determined.

