From the Archives: A look back at KIRO 7 coverage of the 2001 All-Star Week

Ahead of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, we took a look into the KIRO 7 archives and pulled out some stories that we covered during that week.

It was the first week of July 2001, with the American League facing the National League on July 10 at what was then Safeco Field.

The Mariners had numerous players on the roster, including John Olerud, Bret Boone, Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez, Freddy Garcia, Jeff Nelson and Kazuhiro Sasaki.





The American League would end up beating the National League, 4-1.

