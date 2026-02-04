Anxious about layoffs? A hiring manager has tips to set you up for success

As tech layoffs continue to impact workers in Western Washington, hiring experts are offering tips you can use to prepare should your company cut jobs next.

“Layoff anxiety is real,” said Brenda Siri, President and CEO of Corporate Connections LLC, a recruiting and HR consulting firm.

Nationwide, companies like Amazon, UPS and Microsoft have all recently announced thousands of cut jobs.

Siri said it’s important to prepare now while you’re still employed: both to protect your role and prepare for a worst-case scenario.

To protect your position, she recommends showing the company why you’re invaluable.

“Get out there and volunteer to work with other teams or in other parts of the company,to show that you’ve got some cross transferable skills,” Siri said.

Siri also advises workers to avoid gossiping with coworkers about the potential for layoffs to ensure your employers view you as a trusted employee.

She also recommends you prepare a list of your achievements now where you can show a detailed and specific list of ways you have positively impacted the company.

“On the other side of that, I would say that you should do some things externally to prepare in case a layoff does occur,” she said.

She urges employees to always have a resume ready, and to keep your LinkedIn profile up to date. When listing details about your work experience, avoid generalizations and focus on specific metrics that can show your impact.

She also recommends you reach out to your network now to see if you could call them if you ever needed them following a layoff.

If you’ve already lost your job, Siri recommends making job searching a “full-time job.” She urges you to make a list of the companies you want to work for, check their job postings daily, and check your network to see if you have any connections affiliated with the company.

There are a lot of free resources to help you too through state programs.

Sauda Ahmed, who lost her job in December, has been working with staff at one of Washington’s WorkSource offices. The offices provide computer access, resume help, interview preparation, career training programs, and more.

Staff can also assist with career coaching, applications, case management, employer connections and career development workshops.

“I come here every day,” Ahmed said. “And they’re so helpful.”

