Anti-Defamation League report finds mixed progress on antisemitism at Pacific Northwest universities

This story was orginally published on MyNorthwest.com

Colleges across the Pacific Northwest are showing some progress in addressing antisemitism, according to a new campus report card released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), though survey data suggests many students still encounter anti-Jewish attitudes and behavior.

The organization’s 2026 Campus Antisemitism Report Card, its third annual review, found that grades improved at nearly half of the colleges assessed nationwide as universities strengthened policies, reporting systems, and enforcement efforts.

Nationally, 58% of schools earned A or B grades in 2026, up from 41% in 2025 and 23.5% in 2024, the report found. Among the 135 schools assessed last year, 48% saw their grades improve in 2026.

Pacific Northwest colleges show mixed results in antisemitism report

Several schools in the Pacific Northwest showed modest gains. The University of Washington improved from a D in 2025 to a C in 2026.

“While a ‘C’ may not look like it is a glowing grade, it is a substantial increase compared to where they were last year,” explained Pacific Northwest Regional Director, Ariel Novick. “And that is reflected in the campus administration, and there is a new president involved this year. They are taking actual steps to make those changes. They just weren’t able to make some of those changes because of them being such a large public state school, which just takes more time.”

Other schools in the Pacific Northwest that were graded included the University of Oregon, which also moved from a D to a C. Portland State University saw a larger jump, rising from an F to a C. However, Evergreen State College in Olympia received an F for the second consecutive year, according to the report.

While Evergreen scored high in the ADL’s Campus Conduct and Climate Concerns, much of the ADL’s criticism came from a lack of an advisory council to specifically address antisemitism and support of Jewish life.

The ADL also said the school ranked low on publicly condemning antisemitic incidents and didn’t have an official position against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), an international campaign aimed at delegitimizing and pressuring Israel, through the diplomatic, financial, professional, academic and cultural isolation of Israel, Israeli individuals, Israeli institutions, and, increasingly, Jews who support Israel’s right to exist, according to the ADL.

“What schools are getting right is actually taking anti-Semitism seriously on campus,” Novick said. “When they are working with their Jewish partners at school, like on campus itself, and then also externally… even local synagogues are resources that can help to support them in understanding where anti-Semitism happens, what anti-Semitism is and how it affects Jewish students.”

Majority of students support campus action on antisemitism, survey finds

The survey also found that most students support universities taking action to address antisemitism, suggesting campus leaders still have opportunities to improve conditions for Jewish students.

The ADL said 86% of the schools evaluated engaged with the organization during the assessment process, and many institutions have worked with the group through consultations and training since the report cards were first introduced.

“That’s one way University of Washington specifically has been taking this incredibly seriously,” Novick said. “Creating a task force, really taking into account bringing in Jewish voices both on faculty, staff, and students, and not looking at one person’s experience saying, ‘Well, the main groups don’t represent me, and therefore my opinion should be the one that matters.’”

The ADL said, overall, their report is designed to push universities to improve their responses to antisemitism and the needs of students.

“I think what’s important to keep in mind is to be thoughtful about what is opinion, what is fact, and also recognizing the humanity in each other,” Novick said. “Not just the Jewish experience, but all experiences for people on campus, and centering that as everybody has a place to belong and to learn is how we start to move forward.”

The full 2026 Campus Antisemitism Report Card, including individual school grades and detailed methodology, is available here.

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group