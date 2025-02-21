EXCLUSIVE: Another Washington woman claims luggage soiled going through SEA

SEATAC, Wash. — A woman from Spokane claims that her luggage was damaged and soiled while traveling through SEA to Raleigh, North Carolina back in January. She told KIRO 7 in an exclusive interview that her suitcase was unzipped, heavily damaged, and had stuff stolen when she found it at baggage claim.

“First off, all of those were scattered, and the baggies... nowhere to be found. There’s lotion squirted all over my stuff,” she said.

She also told KIRO 7 that other people’s luggage was also wide open coming down the conveyor belt at baggage claim, but she says the most disgusting part about this? She found a brown liquid-like substance on some of her clothes that she says didn’t smell right.

“And then there is some kind of brown substance on all of my undergarments,” she claims. “It is just… disgusting,” she continued.

This is the second story we have heard from someone who traveled through Seattle and had their bags damaged after checking them. Dr. Janina Damm from Kirkland, Washington reached out to us about someone stealing stuff from her luggage and dumping olive oil all over her clothes, as well as another questionable substance.

“That is when I realized that whoever did this also urinated in my suitcase,” Dr. Damm said.

She filed a claim with Alaska Airlines about the damages done. She says she is still working through the process to respond to the airline, but she says it is an extremely tedious process.

KIRO 7 got this statement from Alaska Airlines about this woman’s claims:

“We looked into this guest’s case and are currently waiting for them to respond with details about the damage and contents of their baggage. If we do find that the baggage arrived with damage beyond normal wear and tear, or the contents were damaged as a result of rough handling, we will make it right. We just need her to respond to our central baggage service office and the process can continue.

We’re sorry this guest’s experience fell short of our expectations for caring service. We investigate trends frequently to identify changes we need to make in our operation. We have found no indication of a pattern with soiled bags.”

Although Alaska Airlines says there hasn’t been a pattern, both women KIRO 7 spoke with are looking for answers to this odd mystery soon because they feel this is a big security concern.

“If somebody has that much time on their hands to actually do something or be so careless to have this stuff happen, then what else could happen?” she said.

A spokesperson with SEA Airport says they are looking into the women’s claims.

©2025 Cox Media Group