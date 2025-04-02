Another bill to ban flavored tobacco products introduced in WA to curb youth usage

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Flavored tobacco products could be banned in Washington after Democratic lawmakers introduced new legislation to the state House and Senate.

Inspired by multiple studies revealing that middle and high school students overwhelmingly prefer flavored tobacco, House Bill 2068 was brought forward to the Washington state Legislature to, once more, propose a ban. The new bill borrowed from previous legislative attempts to bar flavored tobacco products, and became combined with an increase in cigarette taxes.

If passed, the ban would go into effect July 1, 2027. The cigarette tax, which would add $2 per pack, would begin Jan. 1, 2026. The first $5 million from the new cigarette tax would go toward preventing youth tobacco and vape use, while the rest would be deposited into the state’s general fund.

As it stands before any additional legislation and increased taxes on cigarettes are added, Washington has the eighth-highest tax on cigarettes of any state in the U.S., according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Hookah and shisha tobacco would not be included in the ban.

How Washington voters feel about banning flavored tobacco products

Polled at the end of November by FM3, it revealed that 63% of 910 Washington voters would support a ban on flavored tobacco products, while 33% said they opposed the idea. 4% were unsure.

“This research confirms strong public support for ending the sale of all flavored tobacco in Washington,” Andrew Estep, campaign manager of Flavors Hook Kids Washington, told The Northwest Progressive Institute. “The tobacco industry is constantly finding ways to lure kids into becoming lifelong customers, and making their products taste like candy is nothing new. They added menthol decades ago to cigarettes to mask the harshness of tobacco. This relentless targeting of youth, Black and Brown communities, and other populations with flavored tobacco products has created a public health emergency unfolding right before our eyes.”

According to The Washington State Standard, six other states have restricted flavored tobacco sales to varying degrees.

The bill is expected to get a hearing from the House Finance Committee sometime in April.

©2025 Cox Media Group