Amtrak Cascades adds new roundtrips between Seattle and Portland

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington and Oregon Departments of Transportations are adding two new Amtrak Cascades daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland starting on Dec. 11.

A total of 12 Amtrak Cascades and two Coast Starlight trains will run both ways every day between the two most popular cities on the route.

Stops between the two cities will also include Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver, Washington. Other routes serve stations south of Portland into Oregon and north of Seattle into Canada, according to WSDOT.

“Amtrak Cascades passenger rail gives people a great way to move between key cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest, and now it will be easier than ever to take the train,” said ODOT director, Kris Strickler. “Taking the train is a more environmentally friendly way to travel than flying or driving, and reducing carbon emissions is one of ODOT’s top priorities.”

Customers are encouraged to book early with discounts available for children, students, and others.

Tickets are available now at AmtrakCascades.com.

