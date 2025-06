TACOMA, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two-year-old Delilah Everett, who was reportedly kidnapped in Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Everett was reportedly abducted near the Wendy’s at 4112 South Steele Street, officials say.

No details have been released on what led the alert to be canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

