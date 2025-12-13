Amber Alert: Two children last seen in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an Amber Alert for two children who were last seen in Buiren.

Harmoni Collins, a 5 years old, and D’onte Petway, a 5 months old.

Both children were last seen on 11th Avenue SW in Burien and are believed to be in danger.

The children are believed to be Tilla Castillo, a 31-year-old, last seen wearing gray Adidas shoes.

All three are believed to be a black 1997 Toyota Camry with the license plate number “CSG6263.”

If you see them or the Toyota Camry, you are asked to call WSP’s non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

