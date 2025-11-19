AMBER Alert cancelled for two girls abducted in Grays Harbor County, troopers say

MONTESANO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has cancelled an AMBER Alert that was issued for two girls near Montesano, Washington.

A 12-year-old and 8-year-old were allegedly abducted by a 40-year-old woman with the same last name, according to WSP.

The relationship is unknown.

They were last seen leaving the area of West Broadway Avenue in Montesano at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday in a 2014 Black Subaru Forrester.

Officials said the woman was in an escalated state of crisis and could have been driving to Deer Park in Spokane, to Arizona, Utah, or California.

It’s unclear where they were found, but WSP cancelled the alert around 6:50 p.m.

WSP has not specified the condition the children or the woman were in.

This is a developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group