Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Bremerton boy taken from bed

BREMERTON, Wash. — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Bremerton for a boy who was abducted by his biological mother, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert went out shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Teddy Templeton is 4 years old, 4 feet tall, 40 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

According to authorities, his mother, Shannon Michelle Isbell, was seen taking the boy from his bed at around midnight Sunday morning.

Isabell is described as 39 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches, tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle she is driving is a blue 2005 Kia Spectra sedan with Washington license plate number BER2466.

The alert said Isabell has made threats to harm herself and the boy.

If you see the car, the boy, or Isabell, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

