AMBER Alert cancelled for 3-year-old in Seattle

SEATTLE — UPDATE: The child was found safe and the AMBER Alert has been cancelled.

An AMBER Alert has been isued for a 3-year-old who was in a car that was stolen out of Seattle.

Tavaea Dixon is 3′0″ and weighs around 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing orange shorts and an orange zipup jacket.

The vehicle is a 2021 gray Volkswagen Atlas with WA plate CME 4522.

Deputies say she was in a vehicle that was stolen in the White Center area of Seattle, on 9th Ave SW.

The vehicle was stolen around 5:30 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

If you see her or the vehicle, call 911.

