Amazon sues safety agency over having to recall products from other sellers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is suing the Consumer Product Safety Commission for finding the company legally responsible for hundreds of thousands of recalls.

The products were sold on Amazon’s website.

In January, the federal agency ordered Amazon to notify customers who bought more than 400,000 items covered by recalls and give refunds to those who could prove the products were properly disposed of or destroyed.

The agency determined last summer that Amazon should be considered a “distributor” of faulty items sold on its website by third-party sellers.

However, in its lawsuit, Amazon maintained it serves as a “third-party logistics provider” and therefore should not be held liable for recalls of products made, owned, and sold by others.





