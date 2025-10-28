Amazon layoffs impacting Bellevue businesses

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, Amazon officials confirmed 14,000 corporate employees are losing their jobs.

Reuters is reporting this could just be the first round of layoffs, saying up to 30,000 people may soon be laid off.

University of Washington Marketing Professor Josh Schulman said this could severely damage Western Washington’s economy if there is a steep drop-off in local spending.

“They had an impact on the economic, cultural, and physical landscape here in Seattle... to see that start to unwind, we could see reparations beyond those individuals, sadly,” Schulman said.

He’s talking about the local economic fallout that comes with significant job loss.

“They would spend their money at local retail and local bars and restaurants, and on the arts and entertainment,” Schulman said.

Only yards away from Amazon’s Bellevue headquarters sits a Top Pot Donuts. We spoke with Manager Caleb Hathaway, who said they could see a decrease in profits if Amazon employees are no longer stopping by.

“I think we are going to feel the weight of that. We get a lot of business through online orders and through people’s meetings and company events,” Hathaway said.

However, he tells us Top Pot is lucky to rely on other locations to keep them afloat, but some businesses aren’t so lucky.

“I’m more worried about them, the mom-and-pop shops, and the local people who are going to be affected, and the people losing their jobs, too, you know,” Hathaway said.

Amazon officials addressed the layoffs on Tuesday, publicly posting the internal memo given to employees the day before:

“I want to let you know that we’re making organizational changes across Amazon that will impact some of our teammates. There will be communications from leaders to those teams and individuals today, but we also wanted to share the broader context about what’s happening and why.

Last year, Andy posted a note about strengthening our culture and teams – explaining how we want to operate like the world’s largest startup, the importance of having the right structure to drive that level of speed and ownership, and the need to be set up to invent, collaborate, be connected, and deliver the absolute best for customers. Many of you have put significant effort into that work of strengthening your organizations by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and helping reduce bureaucracy. We’re already seeing the results, with teams moving faster and many Amazonians feeling more ownership, and the S-team and I appreciate all the work you’ve done. The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs.

While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles. We’re working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted, including offering most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (the timing will vary some based on local laws), and our recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates to help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon. For our teammates who are unable to find a new role at Amazon or who choose not to look for one, we’ll offer them transition support including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits, and more.

Looking ahead to 2026, as Andy talked about earlier this year , we expect to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains.

Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. Across our businesses, we’re delivering great customer experiences every day, innovating at a rapid rate, and producing strong business results. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.

I don’t know of any other company with the breadth of Amazon, the number of exciting bold bets we’re making, and all the ways we can make customers lives better and easier around the world. I’m inspired by what I see across the company every day, and the S-team and I appreciate all that you do.

-Beth"

KIRO 7 is continuing to push Amazon officials on exactly how many people they eventually plan to lay off.

