FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Amazon is closing one of its Amazon Fresh stores in Federal Way.

According to a worker adjustment and retraining notification, the closure will affect 125 employees

The store was only in operation for three years.

Last week, Amazon shuttered a Whole Foods location in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after seven years.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Amazon regarding the closure and is waiting to hear back.

