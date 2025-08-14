Amazon expanding same-day delivery of perishable groceries to 2,300 U.S. cities

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Amazon said it will provide same-day deliveries of perishable groceries in 2,300 cities by the end of the year — more than double the current number of cities where this service is available.

Products will include produce, meat, seafood, dairy, baked goods, and frozen foods. Both national and local brands will be available, along with organic options. Customers can order the grocery items alongside other products, all in one online cart.

In a news release, Amazon touted the convenience.

“You can order cookware for same-day delivery, but now you can add everything you need alongside it for grandma’s chicken soup recipe,” Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, stated. “All the fresh veggies, broth, noodles, herbs, chicken, and even bowls to serve it in.”

Amazon Prime members will receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. Those who don’t have Prime will pay a $12.99 fee for all orders.

The Seattle-based retailer began adding perishable groceries to test markets in Phoenix, Orlando, and Kansas City recently, and it’s proven to be popular. The company claimed strawberries consistently beat AirPods as one of Amazon’s top five best sellers overall.

Amazon is already one of the largest retailers in the world, second only to Walmart. The e-commerce giant has been eying the grocery industry as a way to expand.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told shareholders in 2023 that the U.S. grocery market was worth $800 billion.

“While we’re pleased with the size and growth of our grocery business, we aspire to serve more of our customers’ grocery needs than we do today,” Jassy wrote. “We’re working hard to identify and build the right mass grocery format for Amazon’s scale. Grocery is a big growth opportunity for Amazon.”

In Wednesday’s announcement, the company said its same-day, perishable grocery delivery service will “complement” its existing Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market options.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market in 2017.

