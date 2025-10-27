Amazon to cut 30,000 corporate jobs in largest layoffs since 2022

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Amazon announced on Monday its plans to cut approximately 30,000 corporate jobs as the company aims to compensate for overhiring during the pandemic.

The e-commerce giant’s job cuts are slated to begin on Tuesday and affect approximately 10% of Amazon’s 350,000 corporate employees, according to Reuters.

The announcement is the largest layoff filing for Amazon since 2022, when 27,000 jobs were cut.

Amazon’s job cuts will likely impact a wide variety of its divisions, including human resources, devices and services and operations, and others.

On Monday, managers of impacted teams were asked to participate in training on ways to communicate with staff after notices will be sent out via email on Tuesday morning, three people familiar with the matter said.

Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, recently implemented an anonymous complaint line to identify inefficiencies within the company. Approximately 1,500 responses have been submitted, and more than 450 changes have been made as a result.

In June, Jassy stated that the use of AI tools would likely lead to more job cuts in the future, primarily in positions that complete routine tasks.

Earlier in October, Amazon was preparing to lay off approximately 15% of its HR department, equivalent to around 1,500 of the 10,000 HR employees, according to Fortune.

