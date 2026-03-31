Amazon announces deal with Delta to provide in-flight Wi-Fi

Amazon’s Leo satellite technology will be powering Delta’s in-flight WiFi starting in 2028, the company announced on Tuesday.

The service will be free for all SkyMiles members across 500 initial aircraft, boasting speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, the announcement said.

“This agreement gives us the best, fastest and most cost-effective technology available to better connect the world today, and it deepens our work with a global leader that shares our ambition to build what’s next—creating even stronger human connection for our people and our customers for years to come," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

Amazon says customers will be able to stream, play games, upload content and stay connected with others from gate to gate.

For more information, visit aboutamazon.com.

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