Amanda Knox confronts man who put her behind bars in new documentary

On Tuesday, KIRO 7 will be talking with Amanda Knox following the release of her new Hulu documentary, “Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy.”

It follows her first trip back more than 15 years after she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher, her roommate.

Knox, who is originally from Seattle, spent four years in prison before being fully exonerated in 2015.

The documentary, which was released on Monday, follows her as she confronts the past – including a rare meeting with the prosecutor who sent her to prison.

KIRO 7 News has been following Knox’s case for years now, traveling to Italy for two trials.

In 2022, KIRO 7’s Monique Ming Laven sat down with Knox, revealing exclusive new details about how her life changed since the conviction.

KIRO 7 also spoke with her about her detailed advocacy work, helping overturn other false convictions:

