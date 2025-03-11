Alternative ferry terminal site selected for aging Fauntleroy terminal

SOUTHWORTH, Wash. — Washington State Ferries has announced that they have found a new site where the Fauntleroy terminal could be moved as they look to replace the current aging terminal.

WSF said safety and reliability are the reasons why they have been searching for a new location.

“The terminal faces several challenges, including an aging structure that is overdue for replacement and vulnerable to earthquakes and rising sea levels,” WSF wrote on their website.

The project purpose and need statement says the purpose for replacement is because the current terminal is vulnerable to earthquake, is structurally vulnerable and does not meet storm or tsunami design standards. There is also a need to raise the elevation of the terminal as a preparation for future sea level rise and storm intensification.

Without the replacement terminal, the current one would need extensive work to repair the terminal trestles and vital repairs to the existing bridge seat. This bridge seat is one of the lowest in the ferry system, and with the potential for sea level rise, it could increase the risk to passengers, inundations, and terminal damage from storms.

The goal is to improve customers’ overall experience, accommodate future electrification at the terminal and make maintenance the terminal financially manageable.

WSF will hold a virtual information session on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

