Almost a dozen arrested in “Operation Human Freight” to combat prostitution and trafficking

FIFE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says authorities contacted eleven women who are believed to have been victims of human trafficking or prostitution in an effort dubbed “Operation Human Freight.”
On November 25, authorities arrested nearly a dozen suspects over the course of eight hours along the I-5 corridor in Pierce County.
Of those arrested, WSP says a 41-year-old man from Tacoma with 19 prior convictions was booked into the Pierce County Jail for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.
WSP says undercover officers tracked trafficking and prostitution activity at truck stops across Pierce, King, and Snohomish Counties.
A number of agencies were involved in the operation, including:
- Washington State Patrol
- Fife Police Department
- Tacoma Police Department
- Lakewood Police Department
- Puyallup Police Department
- Seattle Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office
- Rebuilding Hope
