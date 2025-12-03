Almost a dozen arrested in “Operation Human Freight” to combat prostitution and trafficking

FIFE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says authorities contacted eleven women who are believed to have been victims of human trafficking or prostitution in an effort dubbed “Operation Human Freight.”

On November 25, authorities arrested nearly a dozen suspects over the course of eight hours along the I-5 corridor in Pierce County.

Of those arrested, WSP says a 41-year-old man from Tacoma with 19 prior convictions was booked into the Pierce County Jail for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

WSP says undercover officers tracked trafficking and prostitution activity at truck stops across Pierce, King, and Snohomish Counties.

A number of agencies were involved in the operation, including:

Washington State Patrol

Fife Police Department

Tacoma Police Department

Lakewood Police Department

Puyallup Police Department

Seattle Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office

Rebuilding Hope

©2025 Cox Media Group