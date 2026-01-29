Almost 600,000 WA drivers have expired tabs — a new bill could increase the fine

More than half a million drivers in Washington are driving around with expired tabs, according to a CARFAX report.

Those drivers could soon be facing a steeper fine if they get caught.

Senate Bill 6176 would make the minimum fine to $150 if a driver is stopped with registration that has expired for less than two months. More than that? They could be on the hook for upwards of $242.

Parked cars could be ticketed as well.

“The penalty for failure to renew an expired registration of a parked, standing, and unoccupied vehicle is $145 if the registration has been expired two months or less or $248 if the registration has been expired for more than two months,” the bill states.

The CARFAX report says Washington ranks 8th for the number of expired tags. CARFAX also reports that the average lag for most drivers with expired tags is around four months.

Senate Bill 6176 is looking to change that.

The bill also would make it a gross misdemeanor to register a vehicle in another state to avoid Washington taxes and licensing fees. For a first offense, it authorizes up to 364 days in jail, along with fines that cannot be suspended or reduced. Those penalties include a required payment of $529, an additional $1,000 fine, and full payment of any delinquent taxes and fees owed to the state.

In 2019, voters approved a $30 car-tab cap through Initiative 976, only to see it struck down by the Washington State Supreme Court.

