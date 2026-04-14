Almond Roca maker to release first new candy in more than 50 years

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Brown & Haley, the Tacoma-based candymaker of the Pacific Northwest favorite Almond Roca, is releasing a new candy for the first time in more than 50 years.

Debuting this summer, Brown & Haley is releasing a Hazelnut Mountain Bar for widespread distribution. The hazelnut bar is expected to be a limited-time-only offering, lasting approximately a year. According to The Seattle Times, company team members are hoping it’s a success “because they want to keep eating it.”

A pistachio Roca is also set to be released for a limited time during the 2026 winter holidays.

The last full retail rollout of a new candy was Brown & Haley’s Peanut Butter Mountain Bar in 1972. The company has been around since 1918.

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