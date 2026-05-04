Allergies are getting worse and lasting longer - Here’s how to tackle the season

Longer and more intense allergy seasons have prompted the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) to declare the situation a public health crisis.

Seasonal allergies can lower a person’s quality of life, and allergic asthma can be fatal. Specialized treatments are available to help all individuals build resistance to allergens over time.

The AAFA recently ranked Spokane ninth in a survey of allergy capitals. Seattle came in 45th among metro areas for allergy sufferers. Nearby Washington state neighbor, Boise, Idaho, holds the top spot for allergy concerns according to the AAFA.

KIRO 7 looked into allergies and heard from the medical professionals who say that the allergy season is longer and more intense compared to previous years and decades.

One reason experts cited is climate change and changing weather patterns, fueling plant growth and pollination. The allergy season is also starting earlier.

Angela Phung, an allergy specialist at the University of Washington, cited a study that states some pollen granules are exhibiting tighter protein formations, making the allergic reaction more intense.

According to Phung, some treatments can involve microdosing individuals to their specific allergens, a process described as similar to training the body for health and endurance. Building this resistance requires a significant time commitment, often spanning years, but it has been found effective in managing symptoms.

Phung explained that the process of allergy treatment is demanding.

“It’s a really weird gym membership; you’ve got to come, you’ve got to pay for parking, you’ve got to hang out for half an hour, you’ve got to make sure you’re not having some itching at the site, and is that actually normal?” Phung said.

Treating the immune system to build resistance takes time. Phung noted that maintaining resistance long-term typically requires regular maintenance doses for about 3 to 5 years.

An alternative to allergy shots involves dissolvable treatments placed under the tongue. While these sublingual treatments can be done at home, they carry the risk of an allergic reaction if the dosage is incorrect or too high. Doctors train patients on how to use epinephrine in case of a severe reaction.

To manage seasonal allergies, Kenneth Mendez, the President and CEO of AAFA, said it is recommended to start medication two weeks before the allergy season begins. This allows over-the-counter medications time to get into the system and start working.

Additionally, individuals should take off clothes worn outside immediately upon entering their home, and use air purifiers indoors to reduce allergen exposure. Diet offers little help for environmental allergies, according to Phung.

Specialized allergy clinics can have substantial waitlists. Phung indicated that the waitlist for treatments at some clinics can stretch into years, and that’s following an initial inquiry. Getting that initial appointment can also take time.

Despite the long wait times for specialized care, individuals are encouraged to inquire about available options and schedule appointments to stay on top of seasonal allergies, especially as they get worse.

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