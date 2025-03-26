Alleged serial in-flight assaulter faces federal charges after incident on plane to Seattle

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 54-year-old man from Texas has been charged federally with abusive sexual contact for his alleged, repeated touching of a 22-year-old female victim seated next to him on a flight to Seattle.

Cherian Abraham, of Allen, Texas, was on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle on March 18, 2025. According to the criminal complaint, Abraham touched the victim’s breast multiple times, initially under the guise of reaching for his bag. The victim confronted him after repeated incidents and reported the alleged touching to a flight attendant, who moved her to another seat.

After landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Abraham was brought in for questioning and denied the allegations. Following a deeper investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he was arrested on March 23, 2025.

The defendant faced similar accusations — 3 times

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this is the third time Abraham has been accused of similar misconduct on flights, with prior allegations reported in 2023 and 2024. According to a release:

“On April 24, 2024, a victim reported to the airline’s online customer service portal that Abraham had repeatedly touched her and attempted to put his hand between her thighs. The victim yelled at Abraham but was not able to get the attention of a flight attendant.

On October 9, 2023, Minneapolis Airport Police interviewed Abraham after a victim reported that he had touched her leg with an open hand three times. The victim told him to stop and contacted the flight crew who put her in a different seat. When interviewed Abraham denied touching the victim. The victim did not want to pursue charges.”

Abraham had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday, March 24. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted and is currently out on bond.

©2025 Cox Media Group