All northbound I-5 lanes blocked as troopers investigate deadly car, pedestrian collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff
All northbound I-5 lanes in Thurston County are currently blocked as of Monday at 7 p.m.

Troopers are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The lanes are closed at Milepost 110 near Carpenter Road. Traffic is being diverted to Martin Way East, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

This is a breaking story, updates will follow.

