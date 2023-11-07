All northbound I-5 lanes blocked as troopers investigate deadly car, pedestrian collision

All northbound I-5 lanes in Thurston County are currently blocked as of Monday at 7 p.m.

Troopers are investigating a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The lanes are closed at Milepost 110 near Carpenter Road. Traffic is being diverted to Martin Way East, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Troopers are on scene with this vehicle vs pedestrian collision blocking all northbound lanes of I5.



I am saddened to announce that the pedestrian has died. Please be patient and expect long delays as we conduct our investigation. https://t.co/ZOkOAM0ckt — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) November 7, 2023

This is a breaking story, updates will follow.

©2023 Cox Media Group