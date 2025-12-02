All lanes of State Route 167 in Auburn to close overnight this week

AUBURN, Wash. — A heads up for drivers who regularly travel State Route 167.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing all lanes in both directions in Auburn for a night.

The highway will close at 10 p.m. on December 3 and won’t reopen until 4 a.m. the next day.

A signed detour will be in place.

Contractor crews will be removing sign bridges as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project. The goal is to update the toll system on SR 167 and to build an auxiliary lane on southbound SR 167.

The closure will be from 15th Street Northwest to South 277th Street.

The following on- and off-ramps will be closed:

•15th Street Northwest on-ramp to northbound SR 167

•Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street

•South 277th Street on-ramp to southbound SR 167

•Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to 15th Street Northwest

