All lanes of northbound I-5 closed in SeaTac for rollover crash with passenger ejected

SEATAC, Wash. — Drivers are being diverted off northbound Interstate 5 because all lanes are closed following a one-car rollover crash early Thursday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash just south of South 188th Street at 1:20 a.m. The closure could last into the early morning commute.

All traffic is being detoured off at South 200th Street before rejoining northbound I-5.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the passenger was ejected. The driver was arrested for vehicular assault and is suspected of DUI.

There is no estimate when the section of freeway will reopen.

