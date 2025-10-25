All lanes of I-90 re-open following bridge demolition near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — All lanes of Interstate 90 at exit 80 near Cle Elum reopened on Friday following the removal of the damaged Bullfrog Road overpass.

The westbound overpass was damaged by an over-height load that hit the bridge on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Contractor crews hired by the Washington State Department of Transportation worked nonstop over 22 hours under an emergency contract to remove the damaged portion of the overpass and reopen westbound I-90.

WSDOT engineers are currently designing a replacement overpass.

Once the design is complete, an emergency contractor will begin sourcing workers and materials.

Here’s what travelers need to know, according to WSDOT:

The Bullfrog Road overpass is closed because the westbound section has been removed.

Eastbound I-90 travelers going to the Suncadia/Roslyn area need to use exit 85 to State Route 903.

Travelers on westbound I-90 needing access to south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Lane will detour to exit 78 and go east on I-90 to exit 80.

WSDOT will need to implement temporary closures for westbound I-90 to construct the new overpass.

