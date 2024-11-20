All lanes blocked on SR 9 near US 2 due to tree across road, traffic diverted

An incident on State Route 9 near US 2 has blocked all lanes in both directions as emergency responders work to address the situation, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

According to WSDOT video, it appeared a tree had fallen across the road.

The blockage is located just south of US 2 at milepost 12.

As of 6:15 p.m., WSDOT confirmed that both northbound and southbound traffic remains at a standstill in the area.

To manage the disruption, southbound traffic is being diverted to eastbound US 2. Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling through the area and to expect significant delays.

