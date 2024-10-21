Local

All lanes blocked on eastbound SR 18 in Covington after crash

By Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News
By Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News

COVINGTON, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes are currently blocked on eastbound SR 18 just west of SR 169 in Covington after a crash.

Emergency responders are on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two vehicles were involved.

RAW: SR 18 closure after crash

WSP expects to close the roadway as a helicopter is flown in to fly out an injured person.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible or prepare for delays as they continue to grow.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read