All lanes blocked on eastbound SR 18 in Covington after crash

COVINGTON, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes are currently blocked on eastbound SR 18 just west of SR 169 in Covington after a crash.

Emergency responders are on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two vehicles were involved.

RAW: SR 18 closure after crash

WSP expects to close the roadway as a helicopter is flown in to fly out an injured person.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible or prepare for delays as they continue to grow.

Puget Sound Fire, @KingCoMedicOne , and WSP on location of a serious accident on eastbound Hwy 18, east of the SE 256th Street exit. Eastbound Hwy 18 is closed at the SE 256th Street exit. pic.twitter.com/5lfegt1iBQ — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 21, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group